The New York Yankees announced that they have optioned relief pitcher Greg Weissert to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which clears a roster spot for Carlos Rodon's expected return to the starting rotation on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals.

The Yankees are nine games out of a wild card spot after being swept by the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx this weekend, but Carlos Rodon was the team's biggest addition in the offseason. Things have not gone to plan, as Rodon missed much of the season before returning in July just before the All-Star Game.

Rodon returned and had a couple of solid outings, but struggled for the most part, especially in his last start before going on the injured list with a hamstring injury against the Houston Astros.

The Yankees have invested a lot in Rodon, he is expected to be that second ace alongside Gerrit Cole in the rotation that would ideally form a one-two punch that is among the best in baseball. Even though the Yankees likely will miss the playoffs, Rodon returning and having a solid last month or so to end the season would be a positive development going into 2024.

Many fans want the Yankees to call up prospects like Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira and Austin Wells, and that might happen over the next week or so. Much of the focus will be on young players like Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira and Austin Wells if they get called up, but it will be worth monitoring if Rodon can have some good outings over the last month or so of the regular season.