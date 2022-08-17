Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump

The New York Yankees still can’t shake their way out of a slump, as they have now lost three games in a row after absorbing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at home Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers have now dropped 11 of their most recent 13 games and if their fans are looking for something to blame, they can turn their attention to the team’s cold offense that has coughed up only a single run in the last three outings. Perhaps no other Yankees hitter has earned the ire of the team’s fanbase that is getting increasingly more and more incendiary with each New York loss than the ice-cold Aaron Hicks.

According to sources of Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media, the Yankees appear to be on the verge of calling up one of their prospects in Estevan Florial in an attempt to find a solution to their woes at the plate.

“With Aaron Hicks invisible and the rest of #Yankees lineup in a deep slump, sources say Estevan Florial is expected to be called up tomorrow. He’s batting .284 with 14 HRs and 32 stolen bases at Class-AAA.”

The 24-year-old Florial has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2015 and is not without experience playing in the big leagues. He has appeared in a total of 16 MLB games since 2022 and even played four games this season. In 12 plate appearances in 2022, Florial went 0-for-11 with a stolen base and a walk.

Hicks, meanwhile, is hitting just .119 this month of August to go with a lackluster .213 OBP and .119 SLG.