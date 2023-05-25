Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After finishing out their series with the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Yankees will welcome the San Diego Padres into town. As New York prepares to take on the Padres, the Yankees plan to start off the series with an intriguing prospect.

The Yankees will call up Randy Vasquez to start on Friday against San Diego, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. It will be Vasquez’s debut at the major league level.

Vasquez currently ranks as the 12th-best prospect in the Yankees organization, via MLB Pipeline. The right-hander originally signed with New York as a 19-year old coming out of the Dominican Republic. Now, Vasquez will have an opportunity to compete at the highest stage of baseball.

This season, Vasquez has made nine starts at the AAA level, holding a 1-5 record. He has pitched to a 4.85 ERA and a 50/23 K/BB ratio. Over his entire 77-game minor league career, Vasquez holds a 16-18 record with a 3.31 ERA and a 381/142 K/BB ratio.

Vasquez comes to New York with plenty of potential. He has struck out at least five batters in seven of his last nine starters. However, Vasquez will need to limit his walks and propensity to give up the long ball to succeed in the majors.

New York is certainly intrigued by the top prospect. They’ll give Vasquez an opportunity to prove he belongs in the majors with the start against San Diego. While nothing is guaranteed beyond Friday, a strong performance against the Padres would certainly earn Vasquez a longer leash with the Yankees.