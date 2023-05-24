Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The American League East is a tight race between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles as they chase the Tampa Bay Rays. On Tuesday night, the Yankees got the walk-off victory courtesy of an Anthony Volpe sacrifice fly in the 10th inning. This game also went viral due to a video of a squirrel at the stadium, which is a must-see.

However, tensions flared after the game between a group of Yankees fans as a wild brawl broke out right outside the stadium, per Jake Brown of The New York Post.

The brawl featured a number of fans in Yankees jerseys and initially began inside Billy’s Sports Bar near Yankee Stadium. They were kicked out of the bar and then proceeded to escalate the fight outside. Here’s the video that went viral late Tuesday night and into Wednesday:

Only in the Bronx after a walk off Yankees win 😂😂😂 WORLDSTARRRR pic.twitter.com/fZtMlMZeZm — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) May 24, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The most confusing part about this brawl is there isn’t an Orioles fan in sight. Rather, this is between Yankees fans.

How often do fans of the same team fight after a walk-off win just outside the stadium in the middle of a five-game winning streak? Not very often, yet here we are.

It’s unclear what instigated the fight, but at least things began to cool down before anybody got seriously injured. The Orioles and Yankees play the second game of a three-game set on Wednesday evening before they host the San Diego Padres for three games.

There is a lot to be excited for in Yankees’ land today, but this fight clearly doesn’t show that.