The New York Yankees have suffered a slew of injuries in the first half of the season, and they have played a huge role in the teams' lack of consistency to this point. Some of the injuries involving their starting pitchers, and they got some positive news regarding Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes.

Rodon has yet to pitch for the Yankees this season after signing a six-year contract with the team in the offseason. He suffered a forearm strain during spring training, and he will begin a Minor League rehab assignment on Tuesday for Double-A Somerset.

The Yankees believe that Rodon will need to make three starts at the minor league level before he can start in the big leagues. If Rodon is able to stick to that schedule, he could be able to make his first start in pinstripes by the early part of July.

Cortes, a left-hander who established himself in the New York rotation a year ago, has been out with a left rotator cuff strain. Manager Aaron Boone said that Cortes could begin playing catch Sunday prior to the team's doubleheader at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. Cortes has been out of action since June 8.

Carlos Rodon appeared to come into his own after back-to-back excellent seasons with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants, respectively. He posted a 2.37 earned run average with Chicago in 2021 while going 13-5, and he followed that up with a 14-8 record and a superb 2.37 ERA with the Giants last season.

Cortes had a 12-4 record with a 2.44 ERA last season and he made the American League All-Star team.