Harrison Bader's planned Friday return may have not come to fruition, but the New York Yankees star is still on track to make his injury comeback soon.

Bader has been out for the Yankees since May 30 as he recovers from a right hamstring strain. However, there were hopes he would be able to return Friday as they started their series with the Boston Red Sox. Manager Aaron Boone shared that the plan was for Bader to play in a rehab game on Wednesday and then suit up against the Red Sox.

Unfortunately, the day came and there was no sign of Darth Bader coming to the field.

Apparently, Bader asked to continue his rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset over the weekend, thereby ruling him out for the rest of the Red Sox series and pushing his return date to next week.

According to Boone, the new plan for Bader is to play one more game with Somerset before suiting up on Tuesday when they face the Seattle Mariners, per New York Post. The Yankees manager explained that Bader wants to get more game action in his legs to regain some confidence before completing his comeback after some time on the sidelines.

“The other day went fine. I think just in Harrison's mind, and we agree wholeheartedly, [he wanted] to get another game or two in. Having that feeling, especially for a guy like him who relies on his legs so much, to be able to go make that diving play in the gap at full speed or score from second with the game on the line with a base hit to left,” Boone shared.

“I just think, especially with a hamstring injury, having that confidence in your mind that you can do that [is important]. So he's going to play again tonight, probably [Saturday] and then probably join us on the home stand. But we'll get through today and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Hopefully Harrison Bader's rehab stint proves to be a success in his bid to recapture his old form, both physically and mentally. After the team's 15-5 drubbing against the Red Sox, they could really use his help moving forward.