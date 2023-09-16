New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz got hit in the head with a line drive against the Pittsburgh Pirates and had to be carted off the field after he was left bloodied by the incident.

In the sixth inning, Misiewicz pitched at Pirates slugger Ji Hwan Bae, who then responded with the 100.6 mph line drive. Unfortunately, it struck Misiewicz on the left side of his head, prompting him to fall to the ground in pain.

The Yankees' trainers quickly headed to the field to nurse his injury. His teammates also knelt around him, while Aaron Judge stood close to him to make sure he's okay. Later on,he was carted off with a towel covering the injured left side of his face.

GRAPHIC: Yankees pitcher Anthony Misiewicz got struck by a line drive and immediately started bleeding. Scary stuff pic.twitter.com/menNqkKKKw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 16, 2023

Minutes later, the Yankees provided an update on Anthony Misiewicz and revealed that he had to be transported to a hospital. The team did say that he's “oriented,” but he needs to undergo more tests to determine the severity of the issue.

“Anthony is alert and oriented. He was assessed by Pittsburgh team doctors and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital where he will undergo further testing,” the team said in their statement.

The Yankees didn't go into detail about the initial findings on his injury. Hopefully, though, Misiewicz is okay and will be able to recover sooner rather than later. It was certainly a scary moment, and no one would want to see a player–be it a teammate or a rival–to experience such accident.

More details about Misiewicz's injury should come out in the coming days.