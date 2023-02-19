When General Manager Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees traded for Frankie Montas, he was expected to add some much-needed firepower to the starting rotation. However, with Montas not quite living up to expectations, Cashman is waving the white flag.

Montas is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery and could miss the entire season. With the former Oakland Athletics’ star not living up to New York’s expectations, Cashman made his stance on the trade very clear, via USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

“Clearly, it hasn’t worked out at all,” Cashman said. “We didn’t really get anything out of it.”

Frankie Montas has made just eight starts for the Yankees. He holds a 1-3 record with an abysmal 6.35 ERA and a 33/15 K/BB ratio. Before being dealt to the Yankees, Montas made 19 starts for the A’s in 2022. While his 4-9 record isn’t all that impressive – Oakland wasn’t winning much anyways – Montas carried a much cleaner 3.18 ERA and a 109/28 K/BB ratio. Overall, Montas hasn’t looked like the same pitcher since coming to New York.

To acquire Montas, the Yankees gave up a slew of prospects including Ken Waldichuk. Waldichuk is now Oakland’s second-best prospect per MLB Pipeline.

When Brian Cashman acquired Montas, he was hoping to add another stud to the Yankees’ pitching rotation. But after watching him struggle and now go down with a potentially season-ending injury, Cashman has admitted that the trade has been a failure. New York did sign Carlos Rodon this offseason and already have Gerrit Cole on their roster.

However, losing Montas is a big hit to the Yankees’ pitching staff overall. And Cashman knows it.