The New York Yankees have made a big investment in their future, signing international free agent Brandon Mayea. The 17-year-old outfielder from Cuba signed a $4.35 million contract with the Yankees.

Mayea was ranked as the ninth-best international prospect by MLB Pipeline. He trains with Jaime Ramos in the Dominican Republic. Ramos broke the news of Mayea’s Yankees contract to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

At just 19, there aren’t many stats available on Mayea. However, in MLB Pipeline’s scouting report, they described Mayea as a potential gem for the Yankees. One scout even compared him to a, “mini Gary Sheffield.”

“Mayea is a premium athlete with advanced tools for his age, and the team that signs him is getting one of the most exciting players in the class,” the scouting report said. “He has the type of uncommon bat speed and power that scouts like to see. One evaluator described him as ‘mini Gary Sheffield,’ while others praised his advanced approach at the plate.”

“He’s very aggressive in the batter’s box, and he’s getting a better understanding of the strike zone,” the report continued. “He has a mature frame, but there is still plenty of upside because he is strong and twisty.”

At just 17-years-old Brandon Mayea won’t be in the MLB anytime soon. But the Yankees appear to have found a young prospect who can someday be a cornerstone of the team’s outfield. While they had to spend a bit of cash, the Yankees feel they have invested in an international prospect who can someday be a difference-maker in New York.