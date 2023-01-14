Frankie Montas received some tough injury news on Saturday, as the New York Yankees starting pitcher is going to miss some time to start the 2023 season. Montas is expected to miss the first month of the season, as he is reportedly 8-10 weeks behind in his offseason training, sources told Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. The Yankees hurler is reportedly dealing with right shoulder inflammation.

Montas and the Yankees avoided arbitration on Thursday, as the two sides agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million contract for the 2023 season.

The ex-Oakland Athletics right-hander was dealt to the Yankees at last year’s MLB trade deadline, with New York sending prospects JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Cooper Bowman and Luis Medina.

Athletics reliever Lou Trivino also headed to the Bronx in the deal.

Frankie Montas struggled down the stretch for the Yankees, pitching to a 6.35 ERA with a 33:15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in eight starts.

Montas was placed on the 15-day injured list last September after experiencing shoulder discomfort during a Yankees loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dominican Republic native wasn’t able to return in time for the Yankees’ ALDS matchup with the Cleveland Guardians, though he made the club’s ALCS roster.

Frankie Montas logged one inning of work in the Championship Series sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros.

Clearly, the shoulder issues that bothered him down the stretch of last season are popping up once again before the 2023 season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had recently spoke about Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt, each of whom are expected to shift between starter and relief pitcher roles in 2023.

After the Frankie Montas injury news, expect one or both of those pitchers to handle a larger workload in the first month of the 2023 season.