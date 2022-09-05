Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury

Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after it was revealed that he broke the hook of his hamate bone. His season is not necessarily over, but it is a major setback. However, Harrison Bader may be able to return from his injury sooner rather than later. Aaron Boone shared that Bader may be in line to begin a rehab assignment earlier than originally anticipated.

“Harrison is doing well,” Boone said. “He’s going to do a full ramp up today.”

Boone added that Harrison Bader was expected to begin his rehab assignment on September 13th, but that date could be moved up if the outfielder continues to progress quickly.

The Yankees acquired Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery ahead of the trade deadline. The deal was questioned by many when it took place. Montgomery was an important piece to the puzzle for the Yankees before getting dealt to St. Louis.

Up to this point, the Cardinals have benefitted from the trade. Montgomery has pitched extremely well for them since the deal transpired. Meanwhile, Harrison Bader has yet to play a game in a Yankees uniform due to injury. But the trade may end up being crucial for New York. With Benintendi out and Aaron Hicks continuing to struggle, Bader’s presence could be a saving grace.

Harrison Bader isn’t an explosive offensive presence. But he’s a Gold Glove caliber defender in the outfield. The Yankees all-around defense will receive a major upgrade once Bader debuts for the big league ball club.