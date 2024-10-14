The New York Yankees and New York Mets are both in their respective League Championship Series. The 2000 World Series is the only Subway Series between the teams and the last time they were both in the LCS. New York is on fire with the possibility of another Big Apple battle, and that includes St. John's basketball coach Rick Pitino.

“Need some good fortune in this American League series,” Pitino posted on social media. “Breaking out the #5 jersey to bring us luck. Judge gets hot!!! Let's get a Met win also. Need that subway series for the greatest city in the World.”

Pitino is a local, born in New York City and raised on Long Island, and is back coaching the city's college hoops team. His most recent stop before St John's was Iona College in New Rochelle. That campus is 14 miles north of Yankee Stadium in Westchester County. Now he is in Queens and is pulling for both ball clubs this October.

This post on X, formerly Twitter, came before one of the biggest days in recent New York sports history. The Mets kick it off at 4:00 in Game 2 of the NLCS. The Yankees and Guardians begin at 7:30 and the Jets have a massive Monday Night Football game against the Bills at 8:25.

The Yankees and Mets can turn New York sports woes around

Expectations are high in New York. That has always been the case and will always be the case. The reality is that a Big 4 New York team has not won a championship since February of 2011. Now, they have a great chance to have a baseball team in the World Series for the first time since 2015.

At the same time as all of this baseball and football craziness, the Liberty are in the WNBA Final. They took Game 2 at the Barclays Center to tie the best-of-five series. Pitino is turning around the Red Storm and looks to get them back to the tournament this season. And the Knicks are fresh off another playoff series victory.

For years, the Jets and the Giants were finished by October, the Yankees lost before the World Series, and the Mets did not play in October. There are many reasons for these turnarounds but the biggest one is Steve Cohen. He took a desolate roster and turned it around by spending over $1 billion in player salary over the last three years.

Sunday was not a great start to the New York sports weekend as the Mets and Giants lost. Rick Pitino and his Joe DiMaggio jersey hope to turn the luck around.