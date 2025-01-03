Introductory press conferences, especially in the early winter, are moments filled with optimism and reflection. That sentiment was evident on Thursday during Paul Goldschmidt's first official remarks since signing a one-year, $12.5 million contract to take on the role of the New York Yankees’ first baseman. Goldschmidt expressed confidence that he could be the missing piece the Yankees have been searching for.

At 37, what type of player are the Yankees acquiring in Paul Goldschmidt as they aim to strengthen their lineup following Juan Soto's departure to the Mets in free agency?

“I didn't perform my best at all and, like I said, no excuses. But I think learning from that and going through that process of trying to make those adjustments, and (I) got to a spot in the second half where I played better. I think I can still play at a really, really high level,” said Paul Goldschmidt.

Although Goldschmidt kept the details vague, he mentioned making adjustments to his swing mechanics and approach at the plate to improve his swing position.

Some positive results followed, such as a .774 OPS from May 12 onward over 117 games, and a .842 OPS in the final 43 games of the season.

Paul Goldschmidt upgrading the New York Yankees first base

The Yankees struggled offensively at first base last season, ranking among the league's worst in production. Despite this weakness, they persevered and made it to the World Series for the first time since 2009, ultimately losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite coming off the most challenging season of his career, Goldschmidt is expected to provide a significant upgrade at the position.

New York have also bolstered their roster by acquiring left-hander Max Fried, closer Devin Williams, and outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger.

Goldschmidt adds to a star-studded Yankees roster, joining Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Cody Bellinger to give the team four former MVPs.

He spent his first eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the last six with the St. Louis Cardinals, posting a career-low .245 batting average last season, along with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. However, he rebounded late in the year, hitting .283 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs starting July 28.

Goldschmidt has a career batting average of .289, with 362 home runs and 1,187 RBIs across his time with Arizona (2011-18) and the Cardinals (2019-24). In 2022, he hit .317 with 35 home runs, 115 RBIs, and a .981 OPS, earning him the MVP award.

The 37-year-old has played 14 seasons in Major League Baseball and stated that he’s unsure how much longer he’ll continue after this season. Over his career, he has earned $175.5 million in MLB salary, according to Baseball-Reference, excluding his 2025 earnings.