It was a matter of when, not if Aaron Judge would become the fastest player to hit 300 home runs, and he did it late in the New York Yankees' 10-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in his 955th game and 3,431st at-bat with a three-run home run in the eighth inning, and he opened up on the achievement.

“It's a great achievement,” Aaron Judge said, via ESPN. “Like I said a couple days ago, I was hoping it would come in a win. It came in a big win for us. We were down for a little bit, couldn't get much going, so I was just excited it was there in a big moment.”

It was a historic moment for Judge, and he will try to add to that total moving forward this season and for the rest of his career with the Yankees. With Judge being 32, he will try to keep up this level of play, perhaps hit 400 or even 500 home runs. If he can sustain this level of performance into his mid-30s, Judge has a good chance at the Hall of Fame. Due to playing his first full season at 25, Judge is not a shoo-in for the hall, but he certainly has a shot.

Yankees' Juan Soto intentionally walked to set up Aaron Judge's 300th home run

Judge hit the home run off of reliever Chad Kuhl on a 3-0 pitch after Juan Soto was previously intentionally walked in front of him. The topic as of late has been Judge being intentionally walked, but this time, it was Juan Soto being walked to give Judge a chance to hit with runners on. Judge wanted to make the White Sox pay for that decision.

“I was mad about the intentional walk, so that kind up fueled,” Judge said, via ESPN. “Usually 3-0, I'll take a pitch, see a pitch, kind of pass it on to the next guy. But in that situation, if they don't want to pitch to you, you got to come through.”

Soto had a great series, hitting three home runs in the second game and hitting another one in the first inning on Wednesday, leading to interim White Sox manager Grady Sizemore pulling the trigger on the walk. Ultimately, it did not work as Judge hit the home run, and then Austin Wells homered right after to make it 10-2 Yankees.

With the win, the Yankees maintained a half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. They have a day off before a weekend series with the Detroit Tigers, which includes the “MLB Little League Classic” on Sunday in Williamsport, Pa.