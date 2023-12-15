Yankees trade former first-round pick to Pirates for international money

The New York Yankees are thinking big for 2024 and beyond. Following a 2023 campaign replete with disappointment and frustration, general manager Brian Cashman is clearly intent on launching the team back into prominence. Juan Soto is a massive upgrade in the lineup and Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be the second ace the starting pitching rotation needs.

Their latest transaction could potentially allow them to even add another high-profile player.

“The Yankees have traded Billy McKinney to the Pirates for international bonus pool money, per source,” MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Friday. The 29-year-old outfielder batted .227 with six home runs in 48 games for New York in 2023.



This pivotal roster move shows just how serious the front office is about acquiring young, high-level talent. Admittedly, there is a strong likelihood these resources would be used on another prospect, instead of Yamamoto. In any case, this type of proactive mindset is what fans crave.

Fans should be thrilled that the Yankees have some options. Injuries and aging stars have held this club back in recent years, so an infusion of youth can be a vital remedy that leads to more productivity in 2024.

These are all just hypotheticals right now, though. Cashman still has work to do to win back the many skeptics who are tired of the team falling short.

The Pirates, on the other hand, continue to make minor offseason additions. Their limited payroll forces them to get creative and seek reformation projects like Billy McKinney, who was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics in 2013. Fans surely would prefer if the organization was a bit bolder, though.