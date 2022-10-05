Rangers crowd shows Aaron Judge ultimate respect after 62nd home run

On Tuesday night, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge surpassed Roger Maris’ mark for the most home runs in American League single season history. He took Texas Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco deep to left field to lead off the game for his 62nd home run of the season. Maris previously hit 61 home runs back in 1961.

Judge stayed in the game for a brief time. But in the bottom of the 2nd inning, Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled his superstar. He did so after letting Judge jog out into left field. So, the Yankees slugger was able to take in a standing ovation as he headed back to the clubhouse.

Aaron Judge certainly earned it. He started 55 straight games for New York as he attempted to catch and surpass Maris. A few weeks ago, it appeared Judge would cruise past the record. But pitchers began pitching very cautiously to him, which only amped up the pressure.

Nevertheless, Judge delivered, making history in the process. After he set the record, Roger Maris Jr. and Derek Jeter among others expressed their excitement for the Yankees new home run leader.

Only Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have ever hit more home runs in a single season. However, their accomplishments are marred by the steroid controversy. Both McGwire and Sosa tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs while Bonds admitted to using the cream and the clear, which was proven to have PED’s in it as well.

Many people would argue that it makes Judge the true record holder.