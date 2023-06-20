\n\n\n\nAfter getting swept in the American League Championship Series in 2022 by the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros, the New York Yankees knew they had to do more to get the most out of their team on offense, and Aaron Judge is spearheading regular hitters meetings that did not take place in the past. Judge believes the meetings are beneficial, but it can be tough to take information from other certain players because of how they get pitched.\n“I definitely get some knowledge and information from it but the tough thing is I get pitched different than anybody else,” Aaron Judge said, via Chris Kischner of The Athletic. “Big G (Giancarlo Stanton) gets pitched different than everybody else. We’re not getting pitched the same as (Isiah) Kiner-Falefa or anyone else in the lineup.”\nYankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson spoke about the approach, and how the team is aiming for process over results, and that there is some amount of luck involved.\n“Sometimes, the right approach, the right process gets bas results,” Dillon Lawson said, via Chris Kirschner. “We’re not ignoring the results. We’re trying to confront them head on to make sure that a good process is going to lead more times than not to good results.”\nThe Yankees are struggling on offense in June, and it has been exacerbated by the toe injury to Aaron Judge. Regardless, they need players like Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton and some young players like Anthony Volpe to step up. The team will look to stay afloat while Judge recovers from his injury.\n\n\n\n\n
