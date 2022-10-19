The reason Aaron Hicks was left off Yankees’ ALCS roster

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks suffered an injury after colliding with Oswaldo Cabrera on a shallow fly ball in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. As a result, Hicks was left off the ALCS roster against the Houston Astros due to a left knee sprain, per Meredith Marakovits.

Aaron Hicks isn’t an everyday starter for Aaron Boone’s Yankees anymore. Nevertheless, he’s a power-hitting outfielder who will be missed by New York. DJ LeMahieu was also left off the ALDS roster as he battles his way back from injury.

Frankie Montas and Oswald Peraza were both added to the Yankees’ MLB Playoff roster ahead of the ALCS. Montas will likely work out of the bullpen but could end up making a start if necessary. Peraza provides New York with infield depth amid Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s struggles at shortstop.

Aaron Hicks likely would have remained on the roster if not for the injury. He was once considered one of the better outfielders in baseball. In 2018, Hicks hit just south of .250 while smashing 27 home runs for the Yankees. But injuries have limited his overall productivity over the past few years.

In 2022, Aaron Hicks was able to play in 132 games. However, he slashed just .216/.330/.313/ with a .642 OPS and 8 home runs. In other words, Hicks struggled mightily at the plate this year.

The Yankees should be able to fare well despite Hicks’ injury. But every depth piece matters in the MLB Playoffs so as aforementioned, Aaron Hicks will be missed despite his struggles.