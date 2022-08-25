The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Yankees made a rather odd decision by trading left-hander Jordan Montgomery at the deadline. Considering he was relatively consistent for the team, aside from his last few starts, it was puzzling they shipped him off to the St. Louis Cardinals.

While the Yankees did replace him with another quality arm in Frankie Montas, many believed the Bronx Bombers to also add another starter like Pablo Lopez, who they were heavily linked to. But, as Ken Rosenthal points out, the Miami Marlins asking price was far too steep for Brian Cashman to budge.

Via The Athletic:

“The Yankees’ trade of left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals might have seemed less curious if the team had acquired a second starting pitcher in addition to righty Frankie Montas at the deadline. But in one iteration of the talks, the Marlins asked for second baseman Gleyber Torres and shortstop Oswald Peraza for Pablo López and shortstop Miguel Rojas, sources said. The Yankees thought the price too steep.”

Peraza is one of the Yankees’ top prospects and a key piece to their future. Gleyber Torres still remains important to this group, too. Lopez does have a 3.66 ERA, but he’s actually been atrocious in the second half, posting an ERA of 6.00. We’ve seen how difficult it’s been for Montas to adjust to the American League East. The same would’ve likely happened for Lopez.

As it stands, the Yankees still have a solid rotation with Gerrit Cole, Montas, Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon, and Luis Severino isn’t far off a return. New York made the right decision to not part ways with Peraza and Torres for a guy who could’ve very well struggled in the Bronx.