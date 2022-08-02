Yankees eyeing ‘pie-in-the-sky’ trades like Pablo Lopez on deadline day

The Yankees are never a team shy to shoot for the stars in an attempt to improve their roster. They currently have the third-highest payroll in the MLB, trailing only the Dodgers and Mets, as evidence of this. New York has become accustomed to targeting these “pie-in-the-sky moves,” and this year is no different.

While Jon Heyman of the New York Times reported they checked in on Pablo Lopez, there likely are more big names they will test the market on. The Yankees also reportedly checked in on Shohei Ohtani but felt the price was too steep.