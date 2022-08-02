Yankees eyeing ‘pie-in-the-sky’ trades like Pablo Lopez on deadline day
The MLB trade deadline is upon us and teams are scouring the market in search of the players that can take them over the edge. One team that has been especially active in the trade market is the New York Yankees. The team has already added right-handed starter Frankie Montas and righty reliever Lou Trivino from the Athletics as well as rookie reliever Scott Effross from the Cubs. While the Yankees have already sent out an intriguing collection of prospects already, they may not be done making moves before MLB rosters are set in stone.
The Yankees have accomplished the biggest of their main goals, with dealing Joey Gallo and Miguel Andujar still to do today. They’ve got a full day to try some pie-in-the-sky moves though; for instance they checked in on Marlins star RHP Pablo Lopez (but found the price high).
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022
The Yankees are never a team shy to shoot for the stars in an attempt to improve their roster. They currently have the third-highest payroll in the MLB, trailing only the Dodgers and Mets, as evidence of this. New York has become accustomed to targeting these “pie-in-the-sky moves,” and this year is no different.
While Jon Heyman of the New York Times reported they checked in on Pablo Lopez, there likely are more big names they will test the market on. The Yankees also reportedly checked in on Shohei Ohtani but felt the price was too steep.
The Yankees are considered to be legitimate World Series contenders this year due to their strong play. They currently have the most wins in the MLB and have an overall record of 70-34. They are running away with the AL East division and clearly have larger goals on their mind. While the success they have already shown this season is impressive, this desire to continue improving shows how series the Yankees are about contending. Expect them to remain active up until the 6 PM EST trade deadline passes.