Following Saturday’s loss to the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees are down 0-3 in the American League Championship Series and find themselves on the brink of elimination. Barring a comeback reminiscent of the 2004 Boston Red Sox, the 2022 AL East division champs will be watching the World Series from their collective couches along with their fans. If ticket prices for the potential elimination game are any indication, Yankees fans might already be looking to stay at home ahead of Game 4 of the series, per Paul Pabst of The Dan Patrick Show.

With grandstand tickets going for under $20 on the popular ticket site Seat Geek, any fan interested in attending tonight would be able to do so for approximately the same price as a beverage and popcorn should they choose to stare down what could be a devastating end to a fabulous 99-win season.

Taking the mound for the Yankees is pitcher Nestor Cortes, the 27-year-old left-handed hurler who threw ten innings with five strikeouts and a 2.70 ERA across two starts in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is set to pitch for Houston on the Astros side.

When asked about tonight’s Game 4, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team has to be prepared for a fight, adding that “it starts with the first inning trying to win pitches and then trying ultimately to win a game and at least put a little pressure on them and start to see what can happen,” according to Joon Lee of ESPN.