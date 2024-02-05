Yankees add another left-handed pitcher to bullpen

The New York Yankees continue to have an impactful offseason after trading for Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network.

Brian Cashman opted to not pay market value for bullpen help in free agency, but the general manager is instead addressing some of those concerns in the form of this promising young left-hander. Ferguson had a 3.43 ERA in five seasons with LA. The deal cost New York an intriguing southpaw of its own, one who barely go to take a bite out of the Big Apple.

Matt Gage is heading to the Dodgers after being claimed off waivers by the Yankees at the end of January. He continues to be collateral damage for the return and arrival of more high-profile relievers, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros letting him go for Chad Green and Josh Hader, respectively. Gage has a 1.83 ERA across 16 appearances combined with both clubs.

Even so, the former 10th-round pick is turning 31 years of age this upcoming Sunday and has little MLB experience, so trading him for a younger arm makes sense for Cashman. However, it should be noted that Caleb Ferguson did struggle at times with a larger workload in 2023. Although opposing hitters were unable to post impressive power numbers off the 27-year-old, they did bat .269 against him.

Ferguson was sensational for the Dodgers in 2022, though, recording a 1.82 ERA in 37 games. He gives the Yankees valuable depth in the pen and thereby checks off another box in their offseason chore list.