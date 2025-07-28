The New York Yankees entered the 2025 campaign with a compromised rotation. During spring training the team lost Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole to season-ending surgery and reigning Rookie of the Year Luis Gil was sidelined with a significant lat strain. The injuries left the Yankees banking on breakouts from what had been the back-end of the rotation.

Sixth-year veteran Clarke Schmidt stepped up for New York before he too suffered a season-ending injury that required Tommy John surgery. After undergoing the procedure, Schmidt addressed his status on Monday.

The 29-year-old righty had the internal brace version of the surgery and anticipates being sidelined for about a year. However, Schmidt told reporters that he “expects to be a factor in the second half next season,” per the New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips.

Yankees faced with diminished rotation in wake of Clarke Schmidt surgery

May 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Schmidt reported feeling tightness in his forearm during his July 3 start against the Toronto Blue Jays. He exited the game after three innings due to the discomfort. A week later the team confirmed the pitcher needed surgery.

Schmidt had been heating up prior to the injury. In his previous six outings he picked up three wins while posting a 1.64 ERA and a 0.787 WHIP with 34 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings. Schmidt was rounding into form as a strong third option behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodon.

He finished the 2025 season with a 3.32 ERA and 1.093 WHIP in 14 starts. While the stats are encouraging, this is the pitcher’s second straight injury-shortened campaign. Schmidt missed more than three months in 2024 with a lat strain, limiting him to 16 starts.

Schmidt’s season-ending surgery leaves the Yankees light on starters. Gil is expected to rejoin the rotation soon, as he completes a rehab assignment. But beyond Gil, Fried and Rodon, New York has rookie Will Warren and Marcus Stroman.

Despite a recent slump that saw the Yankees lose control of the division, New York still has World Series aspirations. The team is expected to target relievers at the trade deadline to bolster an ailing bullpen. But the Yankees are also looking to improve their starting pitching.

The team has expressed interest in Washington Nationals’ ace MacKenzie Gore, although New York may be unwilling to part with a substantial haul of prospects to land the fourth-year lefty. The Yankees are also scouting White Sox starter Adrain Houser.

