After trading for one of the best offensive players in baseball and signing a multi-time All-Star starting pitcher in MLB free agency, are the New York Yankees tightening their belt? A recent report appears to indicate an air of frugality in the Bronx, at least in the organization's pursuit of relief pitching.

“The Yankees, currently focused on bullpen pieces, have talked to Hector Neris, Phil Maton, Ryan Brasier and Wandy Peralta,” insider Jon Heyman wrote in the New York Post. “But they are alleged to be making low offers, perhaps due to the calendar or a supply-demand perception. As YES’ Jack Curry said, they could instead bring back Keynan Middleton instead. He’d cost less.”

New York's group of relievers posted the top ERA in the MLB last season (3.34) but could lose multiple arms on the free market. General manager Brian Cashman has pieced together a successful pen with unlikely and inexpensive arms in the past and could be inclined to look further down the the list of available relievers after adding Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman.

Though, a former World Series champion like Hector Neris or a pillar of consistency like Wandy Peralta (sub-3.00 ERA for three-straight seasons), can be a key difference-maker for a playoff push in 2024. Compromises always have to be made when deciding how to allocate financial resources, but the term “low-ball” should probably not be mentioned in the same sentence as the New York Yankees.

The club has addressed its biggest needs to this point, however, therefore fans might want to give Cashman and the front office a little leeway. Of course, after last year, trust will not be so easy to win back.