Somewhere out there, Babe Ruth is smiling while chugging down a beer and enjoying hotdogs after New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge just tied the Sultan of Swat‘s personal record of 60 home runs in a season. With a mammoth solo shot in the bottom of the ninth of Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, Judge has reached 60 home runs in the 2022 MLB regular season.

And as expected, Twitter went absolutely bonkers not only because Aaron Judge finally got to reach that home run milestone but also because Giancarlo Stanton sent every Yankees fan to baseball Nirvana with a walk-off grand slam just moments after Judge’s historic blast. You couldn’t write a better script than that.

The Yankees were already happy with the consolation of seeing Aaron Judge hit 60 home runs as the team was still down by three runs after the American League MVP favorite sent the ball deep. But it turned out the baseball gods had other plans for the night.

On to the reactions.

AARON JUDGE HAS HIT HOME RUN #60 AND IS TIED WITH BABE RUTH AND 1 BEHIND MARIS pic.twitter.com/U8BkuQIwq1 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 21, 2022

Giancarlo Stanton just hit a walk-off grand slam on the night Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run and Yankee Stadium is going absolutely wild. They drop a five-spot in the ninth to stun the Pirates, 9-8. Wow. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 21, 2022

Stanton walk off homer pic.twitter.com/GYjbZpGueW — Talkin’ Jake (@TalkinJake) September 21, 2022

Giancarlo Stanton after hitting a walk-off grand slam pic.twitter.com/JVeIRTsT1I — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 21, 2022

It is also worth noting that Stanton once hit 59 home runs in a season so Aaron Judge also practically one-upped his teammate, but all that matters to the Yankees right now is that they have just forged one of the greatest nights in their franchise’s history.

Judge hits his 60 to tie Babe Ruth in the ninth. And Stanton, the guy who once hit 59, hits a grand slam to win it. Incredible finish. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) September 21, 2022

With their 9-8 win over the Pirates, Aaron Judge and the Yankees improve to 89-58 with 5.5 games lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East division.

Aaron Judge could tie and break Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in the second-leg of this two-game set against Pittsburgh Wednesday night.