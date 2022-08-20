This is not how the second half of the season should’ve gone for the New York Yankees. A few months ago, the pinstripes were on top of the baseball world. They were hitting bombs everywhere. Their pitchers shut down every batting lineup known to man. They were easily the most dominant team in baseball.

Enter August of 2022, and the Yankees are now in the midst of a disastrous slump. They have lost 24 of their last 36 games. Their once-feared hitting crew has struggled immensely over the last few games. They’ve been shut-out numerous times. This isn’t the same team that once ruled over the AL East.

Their most recent loss to the Blue Jays has ticked off Yankees manager Aaron Boone. In a post-game interview, Boone called out the players, saying that they need to be angry about their losing streak and try to do better. Here’s what he had to say. (via Twitter)

“You pour a lot into trying to shake hands at the end of the day, and we’ve been able to do that on balance on a really high clip this year. We’ve hit a rough patch and we’ve got to dig ourselves out. We can sit here, and I can keep answering questions and talk about it … but we’ve got to go do it.”

The Yankees have one of the best rosters in the MLB on paper. They boast multiple talented hitters, a murderer’s row of rotation pitchers, and a bullpen that can hold games when needed. They’ve hit an unfortunate stretch, but how they bounce back from this slump will tell us how ready they are to fight for the World Series.