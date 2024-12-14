New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is “glad” Kyle Tucker landed with the Chicago Cubs this offseason.

Cashman, who has been the GM of the Yankees since 1998, said he tried to trade with the Houston Astros to bring Tucker to the Bronx, but even after failing to do so, he is somewhat content about the outcome.

“Brian Cashman said that he had ‘many conversations' with the Astros about Kyle Tucker. ‘At the end of the day, I'm glad that Mr. Tucker is not in the American League. It's a big get for the Cubs,'” Cashman said, according to MLB reporter Bryan Hoch.

Tucker and the Astros were a pain for the Yankees over the years; in the last decade, Houston eliminated New York from the postseason four times, including thrice in the ALCS. All-time, Tucker is a .220 hitter vs. the Yankees and has recorded 5 home runs and RBIs against the Bronx Bombers.

Yankees swing and miss on landing Kyle Tucker from Astros

Although he may be “glad” to have Tucker in the National League, the former Astro would have helped in replacing the Juan Soto-sized gap in the Yankees' batting order and outfield.

Soto, who the Yankees traded for last December, recently opted for the other New York City team, the Mets, in a free-agent bidding war that ended nearly four-fifths of the way to $1 billion. Earlier this week, Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets, which is officially the largest contract in sports history.

That departure not only served as a blow to the Yankees and their fans because the Mets pried away one of MLB's best players from them, but it also created some uncertainty as to how the Yankees could replace Soto, who had 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in his only season in Yankee pinstripes.

Tucker, while not Soto, had one of the best seasons of his career at the plate this year. He hit .289 at the plate, in addition to earning a career-high .408 OBP, career-high .585 SLG, and career-high .993 OPS. He recorded 23 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in 78 games. If he had been able to remain healthy — he fractured his shin in early June — he very well could have tallied more than 40 home runs, around 100 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, more than 100 runs.

Now, though, he is a member of the Cubs, who traded Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski, and Cam Smith in exchange for Tucker, who is entering the final season under club control. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, and if he continues to perform as advertised, the Yankees will have a chance to offer him several hundred million dollars.