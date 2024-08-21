The New York Yankees are continuing their strong run in the AL East over halfway into the 2024 MLB season. The Yankees faced the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday in a close matchup. However, fans and team members were hit with an abrupt Luis Gil exit from the contest, and it turns out an injury was his cause of leave.

Gil left Tuesday night's game with lower back tightness, the Yankees announced, per Bryan Hoch.

Hopefully, Luis Gil's back ailment does not cause any lingering injury issues. The 26-year-old has been a vital part of New York's pitching attack. Through 23 games, Gil has amassed a 12-6 record, thrown 141 strikeouts, and held a 3.25 ERA with 1.15 WHIP.

New York does not want their pitching lineup to be hampered by injuries, as it already has enough thinking to do with its catchers.

Aaron Boone spilled the tea on who he thinks will see more action between Jose Trevino and Matthew Boyd, via Bryan Hoch:

“I've talked to Trevy and Austin about this. It's like, Trevy's really good and really holds his own at the plate and gives us something against the left-handed pitchers,” Boone said. “So it could work out that way, to where Trevy sees the lefties and Austin sees the righties. In a given week, that means one guy is playing a lot. Over the bulk of it, I see Wells playing more because typically you're going to face more right-handed pitchers.”

The Trevino-Boyd debate may not be bad for the Yankees. Having multiple contributors is a good sign of the team's depth. New York is looking to use its supportive lineup to beat the Guardians and improve their record.

If the Yankees win on Tuesday they will move to 74-52. The Baltimore Orioles are just one win behind New York in the AL East standings. It will be interesting to see how things play out as the last half of the season continues.