The New York Yankees have a catching problem. While rookie Austin Wells has done well behind the plate, manager Aaron Boone insists on alternating him with Jose Trevino.

Boone said it depends on the pitching matchup, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“Aaron Boone said he sees Jose Trevino making most of the starts vs. LHP, with Austin Wells facing most RHPs,” Hoch reported. “However, he said that Wells could start tomorrow vs. a LHP.”

Trevino got the nod against Cleveland Guardians' left-hander Matthew Boyd. However, Wells has a right to be annoyed, as he's slashing .252/.343/.417 with nine homers and 36 RBI, while his counterpart trails with a .243/.304/.410 slash-line, along with eight homers and 27 RBI.

Boone said he cleared the situation up with both players, via Hoch.

“I've talked to Trevy and Austin about this. It's like, Trevy's really good and really holds his own at the plate and gives us something against the left-handed pitchers,” Boone said. “So it could work out that way, to where Trevy sees the lefties and Austin sees the righties. In a given week, that means one guy is playing a lot. Over the bulk of it, I see Wells playing more because typically you're going to face more right-handed pitchers.”

Is Boone making the right decision?

The Yankees may interrupt Austin Wells' rhythm

While Trevino is still a credible hitter, New York should also consider the future. Not only is Wells playing better, but he's six years younger than the Texas native, and is still a rising player.

Furthermore, Wells has hit for more contact against southpaws. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is slashing .225/.340/.225 with no homers and four RBI against lefties, while Trevino is slashing .208/.284/.403 with four homers and 11 RBI. Trevino has left the yard more, but is that worth stunting Wells' development?

Trevino walked in all three plate appearances against Boyd, scoring one run. Boone and the Yankees would sign up for that any day of the week, but it's still not convincing enough to sit Wells against all lefties.

Part of organizational management is balancing the present with the future. New York is a win-now squad, but it's hard to see how this platoon helps the squad win more games this year, considering the splits. Additionally, playing Wells more could result in both short and long-term benefits, as he could potentially be the permanent answer at the position.

Trevino, though, could justify Boone's decision by stringing together memorable performances against lefties.