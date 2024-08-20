ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two playoff contenders face off as the Cleveland Guardians visit the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick.

Guardians-Yankees Projected Starters

Matthew Boyd vs. Luis Gil

Matthew Boyd (0-0) with a 1.69 ERA and a 0.56 WHIP

Last Start: Matthew Boyd made his first start season in his last game. He went 5.1 innings with three hits in that game. He would allow a run, but take a no-decision against the Cubs.

2024 Road Splits: Boyd has not made a start on the road this season.

Luis Gil (12-6) with a 3.25 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Gil went four innings in his previous start, giving up seven hits, two walks, and a home run. He would give up four runs and take the loss to the White Sox.

2024 Home Splits: In 12 starts at home this year, Gil is 6-3 with a 2.90 ERA and a .167 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Yankees Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +136

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: BSGL/YES

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians scored 13th in the majors in runs while sitting 20th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .277 this year with a .331 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 32 home runs this year, plus 100 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 29 bases and scored 92 times. Josh Naylor is also having a stellar year. He is hitting .245 on the year with a .323 on-base percentage. He has 27 home runs, 89 RBIS, and 69 runs scored. Steven Kwan has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup. He is hitting .316 this year with a .374 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 36 RBIS, and has scored 70 times on the year.

Jhonkesny Noel has been great in the last week. He is hitting .250 in the last week with three home runs and five RBIs. He has also scored three times. Jose Ramirez has also been great in the last week He is hitting just .200 but getting on base at a .333 rate. He has a home run and three RBIs but has stolen four bases and scored six times. The Guardians are hitting just .200 in the last week. They have scored 21 runs in the last six games.

Current Guardians have just five career at-bats against Luis Gil. Jose Ramirez is 0-1 with two walks. Andres Gimenez is one for two against Gil.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are second in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting 11th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .331 on the year with a .463 on-base percentage. Judge has 44 home runs this year, helping to his 111 RBIs. Further, he has scored 96 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .3000 on the year with a .432 on-base percentage. He has 34 home runs and 87 RBIs this year, scoring 103 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .247 on the year with a .297 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 46 RBIS. Further, he has stolen 20 bases and scored 76 times this season.

Aaron Judge has also hitting well in the last week. He has hit .391 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week. Juan Soto has also been great. HE is hitting just .222 in the last week but has a .481 on-base percentage. He has four home runs and five RBIS while scoring six times in the last week. As a team, the Yankees are hitting .224 in the last week with eight home runs and 21 runs scored in six games.

Current Yankees have 20 career at-bats against Matthew Boyd. All five players who have faced Boyd have a hit against him. DJ LeMahieu has one hit in six at-bats, with the hit being a double. Aaron Judge is one for three with five walks and an RBI. Finally, Jose Trevino is one for two with an RBI as well.

Final Guardians-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Yankees have the better going in this one with Luis Gil on the mound. Matthew Boyd is making just his second start of the, but in general, he has not been a great pitcher in his career. With how the Yankees are hitting, combined with a struggling offense for the Guardians, take the Yankees in this one.

Final Guardians-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-162)