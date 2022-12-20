By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Yankees gave Matt Carpenter a second chance in 2022 and their decision paid off. The veteran smashed 15 home runs in limited action for New York. Despite getting injured during the season, Carpenter made it clear that he has more left in the tank. However, Carpenter recently came to terms on a contract with the San Diego Padres. It was later reported that the Yankees and Carpenter had discussed a reunion, per The New York Post’s Dan Martin.

“The Yankees and the 37-year-old Carpenter talked about a reunion, according to sources, but with Anthony Rizzo at first base and Giancarlo Stanton at DH, there was no clear spot on the roster,” Martin wrote in a recent article for the New York Post.

Matt Carpenter offers defensive versatility. He can play second base or the outfield if needed. The Padres are expected to utilize him in a flexible role. But he may receive more playing time in San Diego than New York. The Yankees may have brought him back as a bat off the bench.

The Yankees have enjoyed a productive offseason regardless. They famously re-signed Aaron Judge and recently inked SP Carlos Rodon to a contract as well.

The Padres have also enjoyed a strong offseason. Their main signing was bringing in Xander Bogaerts, but they’ve also made a number of low-profile moves to enhance the roster.

Matt Carpenter could certainly provide a spark in the lineup for San Diego. And his presence will be missed by the Yankees during the 2023 campaign.