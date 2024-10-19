The New York Yankees trio of Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have been hitting on another level during the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians. They have combined for seven home runs, 14 RBI and a 1.097 OPS through four games, per Yankees insider Bryan Hoch. The rest of the Yankees hitters have one HR, 6 RBI and a .695 OPS.

Stanton is the second Yankees player to hit four or more home runs in a postseason multiple times, joining “Mr. October” Reggie Jackson.

After their 8-6 win against the Guardians last night, the Yankees have a 3-1 ALCS lead and are a game away from the World Series.

Yankees quickly approaching greatness

Game 4 wasn't a pretty win. Four out of six New York pitchers allowed at least one earned run. They also allowed 11 hits and seven walks. But clutch play in the ninth secured the win because with or without Bryan Rocchio's error, Jon Berti was going to score from third. The Guardians were also let down for the second time by Emmanuel Clase in the ninth inning. The closer allowed three hits, a walk and two earned runs in one inning.

Clase tried to remain positive after the game, per Brendan Gulick.

“It's been a little surprising. I keep inside the comfort, I keep trusting what I can do,” Clase said through an interpreter. “It's a little surprising that they have had the result so far.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn't surprised by his team's resiliency, per the Associated Press.

“Not surprised with these guys,” Boone said. “Obviously last night was a really tough loss. And whatever happened today, win, lose or draw, there’s no doubt in my mind we’d come out ready to roll, ready to turn the page.

Stanton is brimming with confidence in the Yankees' ability to win no matter what.

“No lead is safe,” Stanton said. “It’s a great team over there, but it’s just important to keep pushing. They answered the bell. It’s a wave. It’s a roller coaster. But yeah, it was good to come out on top today.”

Should the Yankees advance to the World Series, Ian Hamilton would not be eligible to return. Boone believes he will add LHP Nestor Cortes to the WS active roster.

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodon will start Game 5, after allowing one run, three hits and striking out nine in six innings of Game 1. The Guardians will have RHP Tanner Bibee starting on three days' rest after throwing 39 pitches in Game 2.