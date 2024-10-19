Giancarlo Stanton provided another classic performance for the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians.

His three-run blast in the sixth inning extended the Yankees' lead to 6-2, aiding in their 3-1 series advantage. This home run also marked a significant achievement in Stanton’s career, as he became the second player in Yankees history, joining Reggie Jackson, to hit four or more home runs in multiple postseasons.

Juan Soto, positioned on third base when Stanton hit the home run, clearly admired his teammate's power. After Stanton’s blast cleared the fence, Soto took a moment to appreciate the shot before starting his run around the bases.

Cameras captured his reaction, which quickly went viral on social media, with fans noting that even a star like Soto couldn't help but be in awe of Stanton’s strength.

Giancarlo Stanton boosting the Yankees in the post-season

Stanton has been one of the most formidable hitters in the Yankees’ lineup during the 2024 postseason. His Game 4 home run marked his fourth of the playoffs and his third in the ALCS against Cleveland. With this latest homer, Stanton has now hit 15 career postseason home runs in 35 games, achieving a home run rate of 10.4%, which is notably higher than his regular-season rate of 6.2%.

The 34-year old’s postseason performance has solidified his status among the Yankees’ all-time greats. By joining Reggie Jackson as the only Yankees with four or more home runs in multiple postseasons,

Stanton's power has been essential in the Yankees’ quest for another World Series title. His previous standout postseason came in 2020 when he homered in five consecutive playoff games.

His contribution to the Yankees’ postseason success has been crucial. While opposing pitchers frequently target Juan Soto and Aaron Judge at the top of the lineup, Stanton has consistently come through with clutch hits in critical moments.

Stanton’s knack for altering the outcome of a game with a single swing has made the Yankees’ offense even more potent.

In the 2024 postseason, Stanton is batting .310 with nine RBIs and a 1.205 OPS over eight games. He has only struck out three times, showing a notable improvement from his regular-season performance, which faced criticism for a high strikeout rate. His three home runs in the ALCS have been instrumental in putting the Yankees in a solid position to finish the series against the Guardians.

Will Stanton help the Yankees get to the World Series

As the Yankees inch closer to a World Series berth, Giancarlo Stanton’s postseason legacy grows With each home run, he ascends the Yankees’ all-time postseason leaderboard, joining the ranks of legends like Reggie Jackson and Babe Ruth.

His ability for hitting for power in the playoffs has solidified his status as one of the most formidable hitters in the game.

Stanton’s contributions have been essential to the Yankees’ success in 2024. If he maintains his production at the plate, the Yankees are in a strong position to capture their first World Series title since 2009. With each swing, Stanton enhances his postseason legacy, and his Game 4 home run against the Cleveland Guardians is a testament to his influence on the team.

As the Yankees aim to finish off the ALCS, Stanton’s hot streak shows no signs of slowing down.