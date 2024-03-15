There's nothing like a promotional night in baseball to assure that the home team will draw a big crowd. At least that is the case when a team offers Bat Day, Ball Day or Helmet night. But the New York Yankees are taking it a step further by having a Seinfeld Night on July 5.
Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Mantle… Costanza?!?
Join us at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 5 for Seinfeld Night! 1st 18,000 guests will receive a George Costanza Bobblehead
Those who have been long-time fans of the classic sitcom may recall that George Costanza — played by Jason Alexander — was employed by the Yankees for a series of episodes. While his employment was not in an on-field position, the unathletic looking Costanza had a bat in his hands and was giving an impromptu hitting lesson to Yankee stars Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams.
A pure power hitter pic.twitter.com/0fHInEXMsr
The two Yankees were questioning him about hotel room accommodations because Costanza was the assistant to the traveling secretary. However, Costanza had no interest in answering their mundane questions about lodging. Instead, he was interested in giving them a batting lesson. The smug non-athlete with the husky build somehow managed to bash three consecutive balls over the fence at Yankee Stadium.
Clearly that was something that was out of Alexander's comfort zone, but he was able to succeed through the magic of television. The episode proved to be one of the most popular in the run of the show and the Yankees are celebrating it during the 2025 season by offering a George Costanza bobblehead promotion. Costanza is shown with a bat in his hands, taking a moderately aggressive stance.
The Yankees are expected to have a solid team this year and should be in contention for a playoff spot. Fans will look forward to seeing the Yankees win and picking up a Costanza bobblehead on Seinfeld Night in July.