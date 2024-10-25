For Game 1 of the World Series, New York Yankees star Juan Soto is sporting custom-made Deadpool-themed cleats, per Darren Rovell. The Under Armour cleats feature fake blood splatters, bullet holes and multiple shots that appear straight from the comic books.

Last month, Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani wore cleats featuring his dog, Decoy. Earlier this season, San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. wore Rocky-themed cleats and another pair honoring Jackie Robinson.

Yankees seeking first World Series title since 2009

Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees against the Dodgers' Jack Flaherty. So far this postseason, Cole has made three appearances for 16.1 innings, allowing 19 hits, six earned runs, six walks, striking out 12 and allowing a 3.31 ERA. Most importantly, the Yankees have won every game he's pitched in.

The Yankees kept utility infielder Jon Berti off their World Series roster and activated Nestor Cortes Jr.

Soto's decision to wear Deadpool cleats may be indicative of the type of market he will command with his upcoming contract negotiations. “Deadpool & Wolverine”, the latest film in the Marvel comic book superhero series, grossed over $600 million domestically. That might not be too far off from what the Yankees will have to pay Soto to secure his services long-term.

As broken down by ClutchPoints' David Rooney, owner Hal Steinbrenner needs to fork over the big bucks to keep Soto with the Yankees.

“Soto knows how to break down a pitcher, understand their style, analyze an at-bat, and figure out what the pitcher might realistically do next. In his now famous at-bat where he hit the game-winning home run during the ALCS, Soto knew that the pitcher wanted to do everything in his power to stay away from giving him a fastball.

“Armed with that knowledge, Soto battled and fought off tough offspeed pitch after tough offspeed pitch while sitting back and waiting for a fastball. Once the pitcher was out of options and had to test him with the heater, Soto unleashed a devastating swing and launched the ball into orbit beyond the right-center field bleachers.”

Soto has proven to be the difference-maker for the Yankees' lineup. His .288/.419/.569/.989 slash line illustrates what a tough out he is, and his ability to get on base forces pitchers to bring their best stuff against Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Soto led all of baseball with 128 runs this season, which was by far the biggest total of his career.

The biggest contender for Soto could prove to be the Yankees' cross-town rivals, the New York Mets per ESPN's Buster Olney.

“I think the fact that the Mets are having this phenomenal season, the way that it's playing out, is going to increase the likelihood that he's going to land there,” Olney elaborated. “Because there's going to be an enthusiasm with Steve Cohen.”

A World Series win should justify a big Yankees' expenditure for Soto.