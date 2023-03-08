New York Yankees shortstop Oswald Peraza has missed the last two spring training games with a leg injury. Peraza could be sidelined for a few more games, but the Yankees don’t seem to be overly concerned about the infielder.

Oswald Peraza suffered the injury Thursday in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Yankees shortstop played again Saturday, but the injury kept him off the field Sunday and Monday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated that Peraza is expected to return to the lineup this upcoming Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, according to Max Goodman of nj.com.

“He kind of just hit the bag funny and his lower leg was bugging him a little bit,” Boone said Monday night. “I don’t expect it to be an issue.”

The Yankees have a crowded infield with a little over three weeks left until Opening Day. Peraza isn’t simply in the hunt to earn a spot on the roster. There’s a chance that Peraza could become New York’s starting shortstop.

One of the Yankees’ top prospects, Peraza was impressive after making his major-league debut in the 2022 season. Peraza hit .306/.404/.429 with one home run in 49 at-bats.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was the Yankees’ starting shortstop last season. Kiner-Falefa struggled at the plate for much of the season and was eventually benched in the playoffs. Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ No. 1 ranked prospect, is trying to earn playing time and a starting role in spring training. Oswaldo Cabrera is more of a utility player but could also see time at shortstop.

The Yankees open the regular season on March 30 at home against the San Francisco Giants.