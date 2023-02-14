Oswald Peraza is considered to be one of the New York Yankees top prospects and a major part of the team’s future. Peraza looks like he will have an opportunity to prove he belongs in New York with the Yankees this upcoming season.

The Yankees are planning to have Peraza as their Opening Day shortstop, via Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. While there have been talks of a battle between Isaiah Kiner-Falefa and Peraza for the starting role, behind the scenes it appears that Peraza already has the upper hand.

“While multiple Yankees higher-ups have said to expect a battle for shortstop, the club is surely already leaning in one direction,” Kirschner and Kuty wrote. “Only an ugly spring performance on injury would knock it off its course.”

The report noted that prospect Anthony Volpe is expected to be in the mix during the early portion of Spring Training. However, Peraza is fully expected to earn the starting role. New York has even sought up potential trades for Kiner-Falefa.

Oswald Peraza has just 18 games of MLB experience. But he has been impressive, hitting .306 with a home run, three doubles, two RBI and a home run. Peraza was also ranked as the Yankees’ third-best prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Peraza might just be 22-years-old, but the Yankees think he is ready to be the full-time shortstop. Barring an injury or a truly poor spring training performance, Peraza should open the 2023 manning shortstop for New York. The future is now for the Yankees and Peraza.