New York Yankees manger Aaron Boone hinted that Anthony Volpe could break camp with the big league ball club out of Spring Training, per Yankees beat writer Greg Joyce.

“Aaron Boone on Anthony Volpe: ‘We’re paying attention.’ Asked if Volpe could really break camp with Yankees, Boone said ‘Sure.’ But later added that his lack of at-bats at Triple-A will be one of many factors that goes into the ultimate decision.”

Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ top prospect, is MLB’s No. 5 overall prospect, per MLB.com. The 21-year old doesn’t have much Triple-A experience but his MLB ETA is set for 2023.

The Yankees’ shortstop situation as a whole will be interesting to follow this season. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is a reliable veteran presence, but New York may opt to move on from him. Oswald Peraza is another promising prospect who has a realistic chance of being the team’s 2023 shortstop.

Although, as talented as Peraza is, Volpe is considered to be the shortstop of the future in New York. He’s likely one of the primary reasons the Yankees didn’t sign a superstar free agent at the position. The Yankees could have brought in someone like Carlos Correa or Trea Turner on a long-term deal, but they are opting for an in-house option instead.

For now, Anthony Volpe’s chances of making the MLB team are fairly unclear. But the fact of the matter is that there is a chance. Boone could have shot down the question, but instead left the door open.

If Anthony Volpe performs well during the spring, he could realistically break camp with the Yankees.