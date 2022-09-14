Yankees receive huge Aroldis Chapman injury update amid AL East stretch run

The New York Yankees are looking to put the finishing touches on an AL East win. And they have help on the way, as Aaron Boone said Aroldis Chapman is expected to be activated on Friday, per Bryan Hoch.

Chapman was placed on the IL in late August due to a rather peculiar injury. The flame-throwing left-hander landed on the IL after suffering an infection from a tattoo. His timetable was unclear given the oddity of the ailment. New York has to be excited to see Aroldis Chapman return on Friday given their limited bullpen depth. The team has endured no shortage of bullpen injuries in 2022.

The Yankees may receive help in the form of another left-handed reliever ahead of the playoffs as well. Aaron Boone recently provided an update on Zack Britton.

“I know he’s (Britton) doing really well,” Boone said. “I’ve not wanted to put that kind of pressure on the situation. We’ll just see how the next several outings go for him and see if he’s a realistic option.”

Aroldis Chapman’s return is already crucial for the bullpen. But if Britton can return, that would add even more necessary depth to New York’s relief core as they gear up for the playoffs.

As of this story’s publication, the Yankees hold a 6-game lead in the AL East over the Tampa Bay Rays. The division is far from over but New York is trending in the right direction following their underwhelming month out August. Aroldis Chapman will look to help them close out the AL East upon his return.