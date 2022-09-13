Aaron Boone drops health update on key Yankees pitcher amid AL East race with Rays, Blue Jays

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped a key update on reliever Zack Britton on Tuesday. Britton, who is recovering from elbow surgery, was once considered one of the best relievers in baseball. However, he has not pitched since 2021.

“I know he’s doing really well,” Boone said. “I’ve not wanted to put that kind of pressure on the situation. We’ll just see how the next several outings go for him and see if he’s a realistic option.”

The Yankees bullpen has been hampered by injuries this year. Zack Britton’s return would be crucial for a number of reasons. Britton would add an element of veteran experience on the mound. He would also provide Aaron Boone with a lethal left-handed weapon out of the bullpen. With Aroldis Chapman’s health uncertainties, Britton could be the Yankees saving grace down the stretch.

The Yankees currently hold a 5.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and a 6-game load over the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East standings. They are in line to clinch the division barring a complete collapse. Britton would be a quality addition for the end of the season. More importantly, he would be a valuable relief option for the Yankees during the MLB playoffs. As any MLB manager will say, you can never have too much relief depth come playoff time.

Aaron Boone added that he’s unsure whether Britton will return in 2022. The left-hander has been working hard but his status is still uncertain. Nevertheless, it is a good sign that the Yankees manager said Britton is “doing really well.”