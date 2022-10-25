RUMOR: Yankees’ Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone decisions won’t please New York fans

The New York Yankees’ most recent postseason loss to the Houston Astros is the one that might sting the most. Aaron Judge’s historic season is over and he is now a free agent. Fans are furious with general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Yankees plan to bring back Cashman and Boone.

“Cashman’s contract is up, of course, and most in the organization believe that Hal Steinbrenner will ask him back, and that Cashman will accept. If Cashman returns, Boone — finishing up the first year of three in his current deal — is expected to come back, too,” Martino writes. “The only way it seems that this could go sideways for either of them is if fan vitriol becomes so toxic that Steinbrenner decides he must initiate a GM change that no one believes he wants to make.”

Several of Cashman’s offseason additions flopped. Although Jose Trevino was tremendous, as was midseason trade acquisition Harrison Bader, Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa came up short when it mattered and the team overall didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with the Astros.

Boone riding with Kiner-Falefa over the young prospects the Yankees called up made a fanbase that was already against him even angrier. His comments about the Minute Maid Park roof being open and confusing pitching strategy in the ALCS certainly didn’t help. The Yankees have a crucial offseason ahead of them as they look to re-sign Judge and become a real title contender.