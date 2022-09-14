To say that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on fire is an understatement. Against longtime rivals Boston Red Sox, Judge added another two home runs to his tally, putting his total at 57, drawing ever closer to the AL record for most home runs hit in a season of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961.

Amid Aaron Judge’s recent torrid stretch, however, he matched an insane home run record apart from the big accolade he’s chasing. His home run lead over the next closest player stands at 20, with Kyle Schwarber putting up a relatively lackluster 37 dingers for the Philadelphia Phillies. The last time such an occurrence happened was during the last day of the 1928 season, when Babe Ruth’s 54 home runs led second-placers Jim Bottomley and Hack Wilson by 23, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Aaron Judge (57 HR) now has 20 more homers than anyone else in MLB (Kyle Schwarber, 37). It's the first time a player will finish a calendar day with a 20+ HR lead since the last day of the 1928 season when Babe Ruth led Jim Bottomley and Hack Wilson by 23 homers. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/ByaoiWDjdw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 14, 2022

Judge hit two important home runs in a game that ended 7-6 in extra innings. Judge’s first blast of the game was a 383-foot shot to right field off a hanging breaking ball from Red Sox starter Nick Pavetta, tying the game 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning.

Judge’s 57th home run, his second of the game, was a towering shot over the Green Monster off an 87-mph slider from reliever Garrett Whitlock.

2nd of the game. 57th (❗️) of the year. #ALLRISE pic.twitter.com/xdngqn05GD — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 14, 2022

In extras, Judge didn’t even need to swing the bat to make an impact. With two outs in the tenth after Marwin Gonzales grounded into a double play, Judge was intentionally walked, the Red Sox clearly terrified of him and with good reason. However, Giancarlo Stanton walked (unintentionally) afterwards, which loaded up the bases, setting up the heroics of Gleyber Torres, who hit a bases-clearing double to increase the lead to three which the Red Sox couldn’t recover from in the bottom half of the inning.

GLEYBER THREE RUN DOUBLE IN THE 10TH! 7-4 YANKEES! pic.twitter.com/LJK21Ohqz8 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 14, 2022

There are still 20 games left in the season, and it’s not difficult to see Aaron Judge shatter the AL record for home runs, much less extend his home run lead over his next closest peer. For now, Judge’s accomplishment that matches Babe Ruth’s record set over 90 years ago puts in perspective just how historic Judge’s performance has been this season, which may just nudge MVP votes away from the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani.