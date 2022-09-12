‘If you make a mistake it’s gone’: Aaron Judge’s absurd Yankees season perfectly summed up by ex-All-Star pitcher

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is fast approaching 60 homers in what is amounting to an MVP season. Judge is striking terror into opposing pitchers– and it’s not hard to see why. This former All-Star pitcher perfectly summed up the ‘mode’ that Judge is currently in, per Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

“He’s in that mode,” Archer said, “where if you make a mistake, it’s gone.”

Former All-Star pitcher Chris Archer, who watched as his Twins teammate and rookie Louie Varland became the latest victim of an Aaron Judge homer during his big-league debut last week, summed up the Yankees star’s excellence perfectly.

Judge, according to Archer, “is in that mode where if you make a mistake, it’s gone.” One could take the former All-Star pitcher’s comments even further.

The Yankees star is in such a rhythm at the plate right now that even perfect pitches are sailing out of the ballpark for home runs. At the time of print, Judge is batting .307 with a 1.090 OPS, 55 homers, 121 RBI, 113 runs scored and 16 stolen bases.

The Yankees All-Star outfielder is the MVP frontrunner, with the only remaining individual accolade left to conquer being New York’s single-season franchise record for home runs, set by Roger Maris, who belted 61 dingers in 1961.

With 21 games left to play and Judge just six dingers away from breaking the Yankees record, it seems like a matter of when it happens, not if.

And as long as pitchers keep making mistakes with The Judge at the dish, his chances of rewriting the Yankees’ history books are even better.