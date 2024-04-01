It is a rematch of the 2001 World Series as the New York Yankees face the Arizona Diamondbacks. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Diamondbacks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Yankees started the season strong, sweeping the Houston Astros in a four-game series to open their season. They will look to build on that Monday night as they play game one against the Diamondbacks. In game one, the Yankees will be sending Luis Gil to make his first start of the year. He has not pitched in the majors since 2022 and will be making just the eighth start of his career. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks went 3-1 to open their year facing the Colorado Rockies. They will be sending Ryne Nelson to the mound to face the Yankees on Monday night in the first game of the series.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Yankees-Diamondbacks Odds
New York Yankees: -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline: +100
Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline: -118
Over: 9 (-102)
Under: 9 (-120)
How to Watch Yankees vs. Diamondbacks
Time: 9:40 PM ET/ 6:40 PM PT
TV: YES/ARID/MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Yankees game with the Diamondbacks on April 1st.
The Yankees had a solid start to the season at the plate. They scored 21 times, which is ninth in the majors. They are tenth in the majors in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging so far this year. Juan Soto started his Yankees career hot. He hit .539 in the series with the Astros while hitting a double and a home run. Soto also walked three times, bringing his on-base percentage to .600, while driving in four runs and scoring twice. Also driving in runs was Oswaldo Cabrera. He hit .438 in the opening series while hitting a double and two home runs. He scored three times and drove in six runs. Joining them in hitting well was Anthony Volpe. Volpe hit,400 with a .571 on-base percentage while scoring three times and driving in two.
Still, not everyone hit great. Aaron Judge hit just .125 in the series but did drive in a run. Glyber Torres hit just .133 in the first series and struck out four times. Finally, Alex Verdugo hit, just .200 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Yankees got great pitching to start the year, currently sitting first in team ERA on the year. It will be Nestor Cortes on the hill for the Yankees in this one. He did not have the best first start on the season. Cortes pitched five innings and gave up a home run, and four total runs. Still, he took a no-decision in a Yankees win. Cortes has faced just four players currently on the Diamondbacks. They have hit just .167 against Cortes's lifetime.
Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Diamondbacks game with the Yankees on April 1st.
The Diamondbacks had a solid first weekend at the plate as well. They are third in the majors in runs, second in. batting average, first in on-base percentage, and third in slugging percentage. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is coming into the game hot. He is hitting .471 while having a .526 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, two doubles, and two walks. This has led to ten RBIs on the year, while he has scored six times, and stole a base already this year. Christian Walker is also coming in hot. He is hitting .313 so far this year with two home runs and a double. This has led to five RBIs and four runs scored. Adding to the offense is Eugenio Suarez. Suarez is hitting .429 this year with a .438 on-base percentage/ He has four RBIs with a home run and has scored three times.
Gabriel Moreno and Alek Thomas are also driving in runs, even though thye are not hitting great. Both of the men have four RBIs this year, while Moreno is hitting just .1678 and Thomas is hitting just .24. Also, Corbin Carroll has yet to drive in a run this year. Still, he has walked six times, leaving a .474 on-base percentage He has stolen two bases, and scored four times this year.
The Diamondbacks will be sending Zac Gallen to the mound for the start in this one. He is 1-0 on the year with a 1.80 ERA and three strikeouts. Gallen has up just three hits and two walks in his first start of the year against the Rockies. He has 65 career at-bats against current Yankees, holding them to a .154 average. Juan Soto had seen him 19 times, having just three hits, with a home run and a double. Meanwhile,e Trent Grisham has faced Gallen the most, with 24 at-bats, and just a .167 batting average.
Final Yankees-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
This should be a great game between two solid teams. The two offenses are very similar, but the Yankees have put up their numbers against a much better team. Zach Gallen is the better pitcher in this match-up though. While the Yankees do have the better offense, and the Diamondbacks have the better pitching, it will be a tight match-up. Look for a back-and-forth game between the two sides.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Yankees-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondback +1.5 (-194)