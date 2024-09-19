ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Logan Gilbert heads to the mound for the Seattle Mariners as they face the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Mariners prediction and pick.

Yankees-Mariners Projected Starters

Clarke Schmidt vs. Logan Gilbert

Clarke Schmidt (5-3) with a 2.41 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Schmidt went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up five hits, a walk, and a home run. He would give up just two runs, but take the no-decision as the Yankees beat the Red Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Schmidt is 3-2 in seven road starts this year with a 1.34 ERA and a .261 opponent batting average.

Logan Gilbert (7-11) with a 3.34 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP

Last Start: Gilbert went six innings, giving up six hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would give up four runs in total, but take the no-decision as the Mariners beat the Rangers.

2024 Home Splits: Gilbert is 3-5 at home in 14 starts this year. He has a 2.59 ERA and a .190 opponent batting average at home this year.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Mariners Odds

MLB Odds: Yankees-Mariners Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -118

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Mariners

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: YES/RSNW

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are third in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting ninth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .323 on the year with a .456 on-base percentage. Judge has 53 home runs this year, helping to his 136 RBIs. Further, he has scored 113 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .287 on the year with a .417 on-base percentage. He has 40 home runs and 103 RBIs this year, scoring 120 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .246 on the year with a .294 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 55 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 26 bases and scored 88 times this season.

Aaron Judge continues to hit well. In the last week he is hitting .400 with a .538 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, ten RBIS, and three runs scored. Juan Soto is also hot on the week. He is hitting .227 with two home runs, five RBIs, and six runs scored. Glyber Torres rounds out the best bats in the last week. He is hitting .308 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and eight runs scored. The Yankees are hitting .230 in the last week with seven home runs and 28 runs scored in the last six games.

Current Yankees are 76 career at-bats against Logan Gilbert. They have hit .276 against him. Glyber Torres and Aaron Judge both have 11 at-bats against Gilbert. Torred is 4-11 with a double, while Jude is 3-11 with two doubles and three walks. Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe and Alex Verdugo both have three RBIs.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are 24th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 30th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Cal Raleigh has led the way this year. He is hitting just .211 on the year with a .309 on-base percentage. He has 30 home runs and 93 RBIs. Further, he has stolen six bases and scored 66 times. Julio Rodriguez has also been solid this year. He is hitting .268 on the year with 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 56 runs scored. Further, he has stolen 22 bases this year. Rounding out the best bats this year is Luke Raley. Raley is hitting .244 this year with 21 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 55 runs scored.

Randy Arozarena comes into the game hot. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a .333 on-base percentage. He has a home run, five RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. Julio Rodriguez is also hitting well. He is hitting .423 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs, and five runs scored. Luke Raley rounds out the best bats in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored. The Mariners are hitting .274 in the last week with eight home runs and 28 runs in the last six games.

Current Mariners have 60 career at-bats against Clarke Schmidt. Thye has hit .233 against Schmidt. Randy Arozarena has the most experience. He is just 2-17 with a double and an RBI. Meanwhile, Justin Turner is 2-9 with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Finally, Dylan Moore is 1-2 with a home run and two RBIs.

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Clarke Schmidt has been great in his two starts since returning to the lineup. He has pitched 10.1 innings, giving up two runs, and the Yankees have won both games. It has not been great for Logan Gilbert, He has given up four or more runs in three of his last five games, while the Mariners have gone 1-4 in his last five starts. The two offensive units performing at a similar pace in the last week, take the better pitcher in this one.

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-118)