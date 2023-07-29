The New York Yankees will face the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. We are at Oriole Park, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Yankees-Orioles prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Orioles defeated the Yankees 1-0 on Friday. However, there was a three-hour rain delay that forced the players to wait. But when the rain finally settled, the teams got on the field. Regardless, the delay may have had an effect on both squads as neither team was able to score until the final at-bat.

It was scoreless in the ninth inning when Anthony Santander slugged a pitch to deep right field for a walk-off game-winning home run. Ultimately, it was all they needed in a game that had great pitching. Gerrit Cole tossed seven shutout innings while allowing three hits and striking out five. Meanwhile, Grayson Rodriguez tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings while allowing three hits and striking out seven. The bullpen then tossed 2 2/3 shutout innings while allowing just one hit.

Clarke Schmidt will make the start for the Yankees today and comes in with a record of 6-6 with a 4.33 ERA. Recently, he went 5 2/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits in a win over the Kansas City Royals. Schmidt has faced the Orioles three times this season and is 0-2 with a 5.96 ERA. Meanwhile, Tyler Wells will start for the Orioles and comes in with a record of 7-5 with a 3.65 ERA. Wells went 4 1/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on one hit while walking four in a no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays in his last start. Furthermore, he is 0-1 with a 5.82 ERA in three starts against the Yanks.

Here are the Yankees-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Orioles Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+162)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-196)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: FOX

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:16 PM ET/4:16 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees ruined the return of Aaron Judge, as they could not hit the baseball. Unfortunately, they had two golden chances to score but could not do anything. They had runners on first and second with one out in the fourth inning. However, Giancarlo Stanton grounded into a double play to end the threat. The Yanks had another chance in the seventh with runners on first and second. Sadly, Harrison Bader grounded into a double play to end that threat.

Judge is hitting .290 with 19 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 42 runs. Ultimately, the Orioles walked him three times on Friday. Gleyber Torres is hitting .261 with 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 57 runs. Additionally, Anthony Rizzo is hitting .247 with 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 44 runs. Stanton is batting .196 with 13 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 23 runs. Unfortunately, these four hitters, Judge included, went a combined 1 for 13 on Friday. They need to do a lot better than this to give the Yankees a chance to win.

The Yankees will need a good performance from Schmidt today. Likewise, their bullpen must have a quality outing when they are in the game facing off against this dangerous lineup.

The Yankees will cover the spread if the top four hitters in their lineup can hit the ball. Then, they need to avoid making mistakes against the Baltimore lineup.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have four great hitters that can batter the baseball. Therefore, these are the key to victory. Gunnar Henderson is batting .238 with 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 54 runs. Meanwhile, Adley Rutschman is hitting .268 with 14 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 49 runs. Santander is batting .259 with 18 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 52 runs. Additionally, Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .302 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs, and 24 runs.

But the bad weather may have had an effect on the offense. Somehow, they only managed four hits. But the Orioles still won the game thanks to the walk-off home runs. However, they did not cover the spread. The offense needs work.

Wells must toss a quality game to give the Orioles a good chance to cover the spread. Ultimately, he must avoid making mistakes against a really talented lineup that can still pop the baseball.

The Orioles will cover the spread if their top four hitters can produce. Then, the pitching staff must keep the New York lineup at bay.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Yankees cannot struggle again. However, this lineup has been in a significant free fall. Expect the Orioles to keep the pressure on and once again take down the Bronx Bombers at home.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-196)