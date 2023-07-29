The New York Yankees have a bit of a hitting problem. Last season, their biggest problem was generating offense without superstar hitter Aaron Judge on the roster. That trend has continued this season, with New York finding themselves at the bottom of the standings due to this offensive deficiency. After yet another run-less loss to the Baltimore Orioles, Judge talked about the team's approach at the plate, per The Athletic.

“I think everyone is going to the plate confident,” Judge said. “We’re (Yankees) swinging the bat, we just didn’t see the results we wanted to. But these guys are all professional in this room.”

With how competitive their division (and the American League in general) has been, the Yankees' 54-49 record won't be enough for them to make to the Wild Card round. They currently sit last in the division with that record, and are three and a half games away from the last Wild Card spot. They will need to dig out some more elite performances from their supposed “Bronx Bombers” to return to the playoffs.

As for Aaron Judge, the reigning MVP is returning from a toe injury that kept him out of commission for a significant time. Even in his return, though, New York still struggled to generate offense against the streaking Orioles. The Yankees were a combined 4-29 from the plate against Baltimore: unacceptable numbers for a supposed title contender. While Judge went hitless, he also drew three walks during the game.

With the trade deadline looming, you have to wonder what the Yankees are planning to do. What moves will they make in order to continue being competitive?