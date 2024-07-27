The Yankees make the trip to Boston to face the Red Sox! These two rivals have had similar seasons. The Yankees were one of the best teams in the MLB, while the Red Sox got red-hot during the first half of the season. However, both teams enter this series spiraling and need to recover. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees-Red Sox prediction, odds, and pick for Saturday.

Yankees-Red Sox Projected Starters

Marcus Stroman vs. Kutter Crawford

Marcus Stroman (7-5) with a 3.51 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 5.1 innings and gave up three runs on five hits with zero walks and five strikeouts in a Yankees loss.

2024 Road Splits: (5-1) 2.50 ERA

Kutter Crawford (6-8) with a 3.37 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched five innings and gave up six runs on seven hits with zero walks and two strikeouts in a Red Sox loss.

2024 Home Splits: (3-5) 3.66 ERA

MLB Odds: Yankees-Red Sox Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: +100

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 9.5 (-122)

Under: 9.5 (+100)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:15 pm ET/ 4:15 pm PT

TV: FOX

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in the MLB and they have a 60-44 record. However, they have lost four of their last five games and two straight. Their bats and pitching have been great this whole season. Their bats have fallen just outside the top 10 in the MLB, while their pitching is still strong and ranks in the top five. Juan Soto is a huge difference maker and an MVP-caliber player who was added to go with Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, and Anthony Volpe behind the plate. Nestor Cortes, Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil have all been at varying levels of at least good if not great on the mound in New York.

The Yankees are starting Marcus Stroman on the mound where he has a 7-5 record, a 3.51 ERA, and a 1.31 WHIP. Stroman has allowed 48 runs on 97 hits with 47 walks and 83 strikeouts through 110.1 innings. He has started in 20 games and the Yankees have gone 13-7 in those games. Stroman has had a solid season for the Yankees on the mound as a key piece to one of the best pitching lineups in the MLB. He gets a huge challenge against the Red Sox and their red-hot offense behind the plate.

The biggest key to the Yankees and their success is their offense. They are ranked 12th in the MLB currently in team batting average at .247 which is a massive improvement after struggling to .227 last season. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto lead in almost every batting category. Judge leads in home runs at 35, in RBI at 89, and in OBP at .438. Finally, Soto leads in batting average at .311 and total hits at 111. This offense has cooled off a bit, and they get a difficult matchup against Kutter Crawford on the mound for the Red Sox. This offense has been great, but Crawford has been having a great year in his own right on the mound.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox have played well recently. They have a 54-47 record but have lost five of their last six games. Statistically, the Red Sox are fourth in offense and 12th in pitching. Tyler O'Neill, Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Rafael Devers are all talented players and have been solid to a varying degree behind the plate so far this season. Regarding their pitching, Tanner Houck, Cooper Criswell, Kutter Crawford, and Garrett Whitlock despite his current injury have made up a great pitching staff. The Red Sox have struggled entering the second half of the season, so far.

The Red Sox are starting Kutter Crawford on the mound. He has a 6-8 record, a 3.37 ERA, and a 1.05 WHIP. He has allowed 52 runs on 95 hits with 29 walks and 112 strikeouts through 117.2 innings this season. In the 20 games he has started this year, the Red Sox are 7-13. Crawford has been solid on the mound for the Red Sox this season. He gets a difficult matchup against the Yankees and their much-improved offense.

The Red Sox's offense is playing great. They are fourth in team batting average at .257 after finishing last season at .258. The offense is led by Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran in most batting categories behind the plate. Devers leads in batting average at .293, in home runs at 23, in RBI at 63, and in OBP at .375. Then, Duran leads in total hits at 124. This offense is playing great as a unit but gets a huge challenge against Stroman for the Yankees on the mound.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

These two rivals are both struggling leading into this game. The Red Sox have the more potent offense, but the Yankees have more playmakers. This is going to be a pitching duel with Stroman and Crawford each having great years so far. This should be a close game, so expect the Red Sox to cover and potentially win at home in this battle of rivals.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-176)