‘Yeahhhhh I KNOW!: Dejounte Murray goes full savage mode on Paolo Banchero disrespect

After embarrassing Paolo Banchero in their recent game at Zeke-End, Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray didn’t stop the disrespect on the Orlando Magic rookie there.

On Instagram, the new Hawks guard shared the video of how he played Banchero for a fool, making him spin around before throwing an off-the-backboard alley-oop to himself for a massive dunk. He also talked trash to the no. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft and threw the ball at him in what was easily the most savage gesture in the whole competition.

Murray continued the trash-talking on his post, as he did say he disrespected Banchero on purpose. For him, that’s what competition is all about.

“WELCOME TO THE BIG LEAGUES!!!!!!” Murray wrote along with several laughing emojis. “Disrespectful They Said….. Yeahhhhh I KNOW!!!!!!!!”

Fans got to love Dejounte Murray’s unapologetic reaction. It’s basketball, and while the NBA has gone soft about taunting, it’s different in non-league tournaments like Zeke-End. Clearly, the Hawks guard is loving it and is not holding back every time he plays.

It is interesting to note, however, that Paolo Banchero called out Murray for the disrespect … or rather the fact that he unfollowed him on Instagram. The Magic forward said “it must be personal” for Murray to go to the extent of unfollowing him after that move. He then warned the Hawks star to make sure to guard him one-on-one the next time they play instead of sending doubles on him.

We have a new rivalry folks, and it’s just getting started!