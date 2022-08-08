‘It must be personal huh?’: Paolo Banchero fires warning at Dejounte Murray after disrespectful showing at pro-am

Over the last few days, the NBA world discovered how disrespectful Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray can be. The former San Antonio Spurs All-Star lit up the Pro-Am scene and caused a bit of ruckus in doing so. Whether it’s hitting them with the ball or just tossing the ball to his opponent, Murray never misses a chance to let his opponent know he owned them. His latest victim: Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero.

Paolo Banchero was on the receiving end of Dejounte Murray’s punishment during Zeke’s End, a Pro-Am league. The Hawks star embarrassed the Magic rookie on this play… then proceeded to let him know how he truly felt. What a monster.

What Dejounte Murray did here to Paolo Banchero was just flat out FILTHY 🤮pic.twitter.com/fdUEjua6U5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 7, 2022

While many fans loved the trash talk from Murray, it seems like Paolo Banchero himself wasn’t a fan of it. The Magic rookie went on his Instagram stories and responded to the Hawks star’s move. Take a look at what he said here.

Paolo Banchero posted this to his IG story after Dejounte Murray embarrassed him on that play 😳 (via Paolo5/IG) pic.twitter.com/HJssCEoW4d — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 8, 2022

Many fans felt like this was just some good-‘ol friendly trash talk between the two young talents. As it turns out, though, that might not exactly be the case. We don’t know what exactly happened during the Pro-Am game between these two players. Based on these comments from both Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero, though… things may not have went so pleasantly between them.

The NBA schedule for the 2022 – 2023 season will not be released for at least another week. Based on this interaction, though… you can bet fans that they’ll be circling on their calendars the first time the Hawks and the Magic go up against each other.